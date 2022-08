Monod Bio secures $25M seed financing for protein biosensor platform

Monod Bio Inc. raised a $25 million seed financing round to advance its protein-based biosensor technology. The round was led by Matrix Capital, with participation from the Global Health Investment Corp., Cercano Management, the Washington Research Foundation, Boom Capital Ventures, Sahsen Ventures, and Pack Ventures. The funds will be used to create protein biosensors for rapid point-of-care medical diagnostics and biotechnology applications.