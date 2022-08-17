BioWorld - Wednesday, August 17, 2022
US government seeks feedback on measures for competitiveness in artificial intelligence

Aug. 16, 2022
By Mark McCarty
The field of artificial intelligence (AI) is beginning to mature, but this is also becoming a competitive space, with several governmental entities declaring their intent to develop policies to maintain national competitiveness. The U.S. has now entered the fray with a request for information by the International Trade Administration seeking information on policies that might foster the export of AI products developed by U.S. companies, but also on the policies that might enable small and medium enterprises to remain competitive.
