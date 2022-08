FDA upgrades label for Preceptis tympanostomy device

The U.S. FDA granted Preceptis Inc. an expanded clearance for its Hummingbird Tympanostomy Tube System for office-based pediatric ear tube procedures. The device was previously cleared in children 6-24 months, but the new clearance allows in-office procedures in all children six months and older. The minimally invasive device is designed to create an incision so the ear tube can be delivered using a single pass down the ear canal, without the use of general anesthesia.