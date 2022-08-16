NICE eyes endorsement of Kardiamobile for patients taking antipsychotics

The link between the use of antipsychotic medications and the risk of sudden cardiac arrest may not have yet earned universal recognition among cardiologists, but the U.K. National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has seen enough to believe the hypothesis has some merit. The agency recently proposed that the Kardiamobile 6L device by Alivecor Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., be covered for patients taking antipsychotic medications, a policy which if adopted would reflect what NICE sees as an unmet need for a population at grave risk.