Investors inject $40M into new osteoarthritis implant

Moximed Inc. has received $40 million in series C financing to pursue regulatory approval for its implantable shock absorber (ISA) for knee osteoarthritis (OA). Fremont, Calif.-based Moximed secured backing from investors including Advent Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates, Future Fund, Vertex Healthcare and Runway Growth Capital to advance the Misha knee system. The company is touting the technology as the world’s first implantable shock absorber for OA.