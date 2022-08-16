Moderna clocks up UK approval for first bivalent COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

Moderna Inc. has received conditional authorization from the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for its bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine mRNA-1273.214 (Spikevax bivalent original/omicron). The conditional approval, which covers adults aged 18 years and older, marks a new phase in the ongoing global effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, as the new vaccine represents the first commercial product to incorporate omicron-specific epitopes. It contains 25 micrograms each of the spike proteins of the omicron BA.1 variant and the original Wuhan strain of SARS-CoV-2.