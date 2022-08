GSK move puts onus on Ideaya to advance some once-partnered programs

News of GSK plc’s decision to decline its option for MAT2A inhibitor IDE-397, the lead compound from a 2020 collaboration with Ideaya Biosciences Inc. sent the latter’s shares (NASDAQ:IDYA) slipping 35% to close Aug. 15 at $10.20. For Ideaya, however, which maintained that it has sufficient capital to see the program through phase II on its own, the move works out just fine.