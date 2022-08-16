Opthea to advance wet AMD drug with up to $170M in Carlyle backing

Opthea Ltd. has secured nondilutive funding to complete phase III development and commence commercialization of its wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) treatment OPT-302, in a $170 million agreement with Launch Therapeutics, an operating company set up earlier this year by the private equity group Carlyle to manage biotech investments. Under the terms of the deal, Launch will now commit $120 million in three instalments at fixed time points, with an option to invest a further $50 million.