Novartis canakinumab effort in oncology misses mark in phase III lung cancer study

Novartis AG’s attempt to repurpose its immunology drug canakinumab as an oncology therapy was always considered a long shot. Now, the chances of success have receded further after another phase III failure in lung cancer. The phase III Canopy-A study, which tested the drug as adjuvant treatment in adults with stages II-IIIA and IIIB completely resected non-small-cell lung cancer failed to meet its primary endpoint of disease-free survival vs. placebo.