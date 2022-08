US Rx negotiations the law of the land

“It’s now law,” U.S. President Joe Biden said after he signed H.R. 5376 Aug. 16. His signature made Medicare drug pricing negotiations a near-term reality, along with new inflationary rebates, new caps on annual out-of-pocket drug spending and monthly insulin copays for Medicare beneficiaries, and tax changes that could affect the bottom line for several multinational drug and device companies beginning next year.