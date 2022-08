Attempt to hijack shelved weight loss drug ends in guilty plea

Alain Bouaziz, a French citizen and resident of the United Arab Emirates, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to one count of lying to the U.S. FDA in an attempt to steal a discontinued Novartis AG weight loss drug. The charge carries a maximum prison term of five years and a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the gain or loss caused by the offense, whichever is greatest.