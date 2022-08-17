HHS, FDA tout competition, price reductions in release of OTC hearing aid final rule

After five years, the U.S. FDA finally released a final rule for over-the-counter hearing aids along with an associated guidance, a development that was stipulated by the FDA Reauthorization Act (FDARA) of 2017. Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, was among several HHS officials who appeared on the Aug. 16 briefing to tout the rule, each of which promised that the rule would spark competition that would in turn take a significant bite out of the cost of acquiring a hearing aid.