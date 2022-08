With $2.8M price tag, Bluebird’s Zynteglo first cell-based gene therapy for certain beta-thalassemia patients approved in US

The U.S. FDA has approved the first cell-based gene therapy for treating adult and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia requiring frequent red blood cell transfusions. The $2.8 million wholesale acquisition cost for the one-time I.V. infusion will make it one of the most expensive drugs in the U.S.