BioWorld - Friday, August 19, 2022
Menarini chases first-in-class approvals for oral SERD after Sanofi’s woes

Aug. 19, 2022
By Richard Staines
No Comments
The race to develop an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) is under fresh scrutiny in light of Sanofi SA’s decision to axe development of its late-stage compound amcenestrant on Aug. 17, citing lack of efficacy in breast cancer trials. While there are concerns about the new class after Sanofi’s decision, a clear signal about its future could be growing nearer. The driver? Menarini Group and its development partner, Radius Health Inc., are advancing elacestrant, an oral SERD into regulatory reviews on both sides of the Atlantic.
