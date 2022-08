Everest lands $455M deal to hand Trodelvy rights in Asia back to Gilead’s Immunomedics

Everest Medicines Ltd. has inked an agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc. to pass the latter’s subsidiary, Immunomedics Inc., exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan) in greater China, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Mongolia. Everest stands to receive up to $455 million in total consideration, including $280 million up front and up to $175 million in potential milestone payments.