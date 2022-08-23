It’s a step forward and a step back at Pfizer Inc. Even as Pfizer and its partner Biontech SE finished filing an emergency use authorization (EUA) application with the U.S. FDA requesting permission to field a booster dose of their omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID vaccine, the regulator has made a request of its own, for more data on the company's oral antiviral Paxlovid for treating COVID-19. An Aug. 5 letter from the FDA stipulates post-EUA requirements for Paxlovid that Pfizer conduct a clinical trial in patients with COVID “rebound.” The agency also wants a clinical trial evaluating different durations of treatment in immunocompromised patients with mild to moderate COVID. The FDA asked for top-line results by Sept. 30, 2023.

End of an era: Fauci to retire from US NIAID leadership role

After nearly four decades as director of the U.S. NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), 81-year-old Anthony Fauci will be stepping down in December. He also announced today that he will be handing over the reins as chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation and as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, a position that often made him the face of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is a decision we all knew would eventually come but hoped never would,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

A2a receptor still intrigues in cancer despite Kyowa PD dropout

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.’s halting of efforts with the adenosine A2a receptor antagonist KW-6356 for Parkinson’s disease (PD) didn’t quell interest in the target, pursued by other firms in cancer. Players are pursuing oral small molecules and in combination regimens, mostly at the phase II stage, though some have bowed out for varying reasons.

Pharvaris slumps as oral HAE program delayed by clinical hold

Shares of Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ:PHVS) were trading down 28% at midday after the company reported the U.S. FDA is placing a clinical hold on PHA-121 under two INDs, citing a review of nonclinical data. The company is expected to provide additional updates after receiving a formal letter from the agency in about 30 days. PHA-121 is a specific and orally available competitive antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor, the same target of established hereditary angioedema (HAE) drug Firazyr (icatibant, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.) The specific clinical trials affected by the FDA’s hold were not disclosed.

Ebola losing ‘killer’ status to MAbs

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Inmazeb and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP’s Ebanga earned a ringing endorsement from the World Health Organization (WHO) in its first ever guideline on Ebola therapies. In releasing the guideline, WHO officials celebrated the fact that Ebola is no longer “a near certain killer,” provided treatment starts as soon as possible following diagnosis. To make that happen, the WHO is calling on the drug companies and the global community to increase access to the lifesaving monoclonal antibodies (MAbs). The guideline also makes it clear that Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir and Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc.’s experimental Zmapp should not be used to treat Ebola.

Also in the news

