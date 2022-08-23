Bard prevails in IVC filter litigation because hazards were included in labeling

Medical device product liability litigation can take a number of seemingly unique twists and turns, but the case of Nelson v. Bard took a path that might have been predicted based on FDA-mandated labeling content. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit affirmed a lower court’s ruling that the instructions for use for a Bard inferior vena cava filter indemnified the company because the IFU listed the very events seen by the patient, undercutting the patient’s claim that Bard had failed to warn of these events.