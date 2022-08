Medtronic says software patch en route to fix defect that drove class I recall

The U.S. FDA has identified a recall of Medtronic cardiac electrophysiology devices as a class I event due to the risk of an inadequate delivery of energy to restore normal rhythm, a recall that affects more than 87,700 units in total. Dublin-based Medtronic plc., said, however, that it is developing a software patch that will remedy the issue, a fix the company said will emerge in late 2022.