US FDA revises guidance on charging for INDs used in trials, expanded access
Aug. 22, 2022
In the six years since the U.S. FDA issued its final guidance on charging for drugs used under an investigational new drug (IND) application for clinical trials or expanded access, the agency has received several questions about how it is implementing regulations on the matters. To answer those questions, the FDA released a revised draft guidance that, when finalized, will replace the guidance issued in 2016.