Teleflex expands weight reduction options with up to $300M acquisition of Standard Bariatrics

Teleflex Inc. is going big on its investment in the business of helping people reduce their size with an agreement to acquire Standard Bariatrics Inc. for an upfront cash payment of $170 million with contingent payments of $130 million upon achievement of specified commercial milestones. The companies expect to close the transaction early in the fourth quarter of 2022. Standard Bariatrics produces a novel clamp and staple system for gastric sleeve surgery, the Titan sleeve gastrectomy stapler (SGS).