Abbott says Proclaim Plus offers a tingle-free approach to SCS analgesia

Valentine’s Day is a great day for creating that tingly feeling, but Abbott Park, Ill.-based Abbott Laboratories believes that this is not a good sensation for patients who are in search of pain relief via spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices. Thus, the company touts its Proclaim Plus as a system that delivers a tightly titrated charge to multiple sites on the spinal cord to generate an analgesic effect without that tingling sensation, an outcome the company said is preferred by 87% of those in need of SCS for pain relief.