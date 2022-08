Russia’s Gamaleya charts its own path for next-gen COVID-19 vaccine

While other COVID-19 vaccine makers are developing bivalent boosters comprising the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and an omicron variant, Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology is trekking a different course. Leaving behind the ancestral strain, Gamaleya’s next generation of the Sputnik V vaccine has been specifically adapted against delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus.