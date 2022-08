Akadeum launches microbubble-based dead cell removal kit

Akadeum Life Sciences Inc. is rolling out a new dead cell removal kit using its patented microbubble technology. The research-use-only Dead Cell Removal Microbubble Kit (DCR kit) is currently available via direct sales to the U.S. market and on the company’s website. Akadeum’s DCR kit is designed to resolve current challenges in dead cell removal, which can hamper elimination of dead cells and the salvage of viable ones for research use.