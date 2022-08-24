Medical device reports continue to climb after recall of Philips Respironics CPAPs, ventilators

The recall of CPAP, BiPAP and ventilator devices made by Philips Respironics Inc., of Murrysville, Pa., is now in its second year, but the rate of reported adverse events was exceedingly low prior to the onset of the June 2021 recall. Those numbers continued to climb in May, June and July of 2022, however, reaching 48,000 medical device reports and 44 deaths said to be associated with the recalled devices, a pace that would easily overwhelm the volume of reports seen in the 12 months ending April 30, 2022.