Next Generation Dx Summit

Administrative expenses a source of bloat in diagnostic, genetic testing

Payers are known to have a significant burden in crafting coverage and reimbursement policies for in vitro diagnostics, but Gillian Hooker, chief scientific officer at Concert Genetics Inc., of Nashville, Tenn., told an audience at the Next Generation DX Summit that the dilemma may be more expensive than commonly appreciated. Hooker said administrative costs may add as much as $125 per administered test, an artifact of a fragmented value chain that seems to enjoy few, if any prospects of improvement in the near term.