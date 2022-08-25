Bivalent boosters ahead of schedule in US

Moderna Inc.’s and Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE’s COVID-19 bivalent boosters could be coming to the U.S. in the first week or so of September – even though the U.S. FDA just received the completed emergency use authorization (EUA) requests for the vaccines this week. The CDC is already taking pre-orders from providers, states and other jurisdictions for the yet-to-be authorized booster doses as part of its fall-winter booster campaign strategy. It also scheduled a Sept. 1-2 meeting of its Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, signaling that it expects the FDA to grant the EUAs by the end of August.