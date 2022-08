Still struggling, but outlook improves as biopharma cancer stocks rise

With potential regulatory approvals and filings for lymphoproliferative disease and mastocytosis drugs on the horizon, as well as high-money antibody-drug conjugate deals, the BioWorld Cancer Index (BCI) has shown some signs of life this summer. BCI is still down by 23.4% in 2022, but that is significantly better than the end of May when the index was down by 41%.