Takeda’s Qdeng vaccine for dengue sees first approval in Indonesia

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s dengue fever vaccine, Qdenga, was approved in Indonesia Aug. 23, making it the first global approval for the tetravalent vaccine. The approval marks Takeda’s first marketed vaccine outside of Japan. Indonesia’s National Agency for Drug and Food Control approved the vaccine for prevention of dengue disease caused by any serotype in individuals 6 years to 45 years of age.