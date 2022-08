Newco news

Nuvectis has high hopes for strategically-built oncology pipeline

Nuvectis Pharma Inc. has been in business for barely two years, but thanks to a business model involving in-licensing promising late preclinical drug candidates, it has already begun a trial with a molecule targeting a little-known pathway that cancer cells depend on for protection. The firm is also close to the clinic with a drug that could give a new twist to tyrosine kinase inhibition after a $16 million financing round in early August.