Xeltis secures $15M to develop polymer-based restorative cardiovascular devices in Asia

Xeltis BV raised $15 million in series D2 funding to develop its restorative vascular access device for patients with chronic kidney disease who are on hemodialysis. The investment in this technology, called the Axess graft, came from Hong Kong-based China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. (Grand Pharma). The deal focuses mainly on commercializing Axess, but also involves other new products in the field of hemodialysis developed as part of the Xeltis technology platform. The commitment from Grand Pharma includes equity investment and product licensing, representing Xeltis’ first commercial deal and its first funding from an Asian concern.