Research over the past decade has shown embryonic stem cells can undergo many disparate aspects of mammalian embryogenesis in vitro. But without the support of extra-embryonic stem cells that go on to form the placenta and yolk sac, development stalls. Now, two groups of researchers, led by scientists at the Weizmann Institute in Israel and Cambridge University, U.K., have taken the in vitro development of whole mouse embryos further, by adding or inducing the differentiation of trophoblast cells and extra-embryonic endoderm stem cells.

Early signs of side effects prompt Novartis to stop dosing in its phase IIb study of Huntington’s disease

Several findings suggesting the presence of peripheral neuropathy in some participants has prompted Novartis AG to temporarily stop dosing in its study of branaplam for treating Huntington’s disease. An independent data monitoring committee recommended the dosing halt in the phase IIb study but fell short of recommending that it be terminated. The company said it will be collecting data in coming months before making more decisions about the clinical trial’s future. Branaplam is a small-molecule RNA splicing modulator designed to reduce the levels of mutant huntingtin protein in order to fine-tune levels of proteins expressed from a gene therapy.

Clinically and preclinically, combinations boost incretin mimetics

A phase II trial this week showed that combining the diabetes drug semaglutide (Novo Nordisk A/S) with a fixed-dose combination of Cagrisema (cagrilintide/semaglutide) led to “numerically higher” reductions in both HbA1c and body weight than either component alone. And on the preclinical side, researchers from the Novo Nordisk Research Center and the Helmholtz Diabetes Center reported that linking the dual PPAR activator tesaglitazar to GLP-1 improved glucose control in male mice. Both bits of news illustrate that GLP-1R agonists, which are also called incretin mimetics and GLP-1 analogues, are likely to continue their success across multiple areas of medical care.

They shall not cross-react: 3T Biosciences raises $40M for tunable TCR therapies

3T Biosciences Inc. raised $40 million in a series A funding round to take forward a platform for identifying novel T-cell receptors (TCR) and their targets, which is based on the work of scientific co-founder K. Christopher Garcia of Stanford University. Westlake Village Biopartners led the round. Lightspeed Partners also participated. The company is marrying deep knowledge of the biology of T-cell recognition and activation with expertise in robotics and machine learning, which enables it to probe the whole area at scale. “It is rare to find companies that are good at both,” Sean Harper, co-founder and managing director at Westlake, told BioWorld.

BMS decision date near in psoriasis as Dice tries oral IL-17 blocker

As the PDUFA date looms for Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) with its psoriasis candidate deucravacitinib, others – notably, Dice Therapeutics Inc. – strive for new solutions to the skin disease, which has remained problematic for many patients despite approvals of multiple drugs in various classes. Dice is advancing DC-806, an oral IL-17 inhibitor, which has reached phase I.

Time to identify notorious markets selling counterfeits

It’s that time of year when the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) asks for help as it prepares its annual list of notorious markets for counterfeiting and piracy. The list is comprised of online and physical markets around the world that deal in commercial-scale counterfeiting and piracy across all sectors, including biopharma and med-tech. One of the factors the USTR considers in deciding to list a market is whether the counterfeits it sells pose a threat to public health. For instance, the 2021 list noted that counterfeit drugs are often laced with fentanyl and other adulterants and that many counterfeit COVID-19-related products, such as personal protective equipment, that are supposed to be sterile were made in unsterile conditions, including sweatshops.

Pfizer preps RSV vaccine filings, progressing alongside GSK

Interim analysis of a phase III trial testing a single dose of Pfizer Inc.'s bivalent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate, RSVpreF, in older adults has revealed efficacy good enough to support a planned BLA submission for the vaccine to the U.S. FDA in fall 2022, the company said. Preparation for further submissions to other regulatory agencies are under way. It's one of six RSV vaccines in active phase III development globally and closely competing with GSK plc's adjuvanted RSV investigational vaccine for the honor of first approval to protect older adults.

Fewer filings? Pandemic ripple effect? FDA approvals way down

U.S. FDA approvals in 2022 are down by more than 30%, while new molecular entity approvals have been cut in half. So far this year the U.S. FDA has approved 93 drugs and biologics, including expansions into new indications. In comparison with each of the last three years, it is a significant drop. There were 136 approvals in 2021, 143 in 2020 and 134 in 2019 announced by the end of August. The slowdown in FDA actions could reflect interrupted research caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during the last two years, pushing back filings that may have occurred otherwise. That would not explain, however, the sharp drop in comparison with the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Also in the news

