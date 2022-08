Pfizer preps RSV vaccine filings, progressing alongside GSK

Interim analysis of a phase III trial testing a single dose of Pfizer Inc.'s bivalent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate, RSVpreF, in older adults has revealed efficacy good enough to support a planned BLA submission for the vaccine to the U.S. FDA in fall 2022, the company said. Preparation for further submissions to other regulatory agencies are underway.