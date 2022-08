Fewer filings? Pandemic ripple effect? FDA approvals way down

U.S. FDA approvals in 2022 are down by more than 30%, while new molecular entity approvals have been cut in half. So far this year, the U.S. FDA has approved 93 drugs and biologics, including expansions into new indications. In comparison with each of the last three years, it is a significant drop. There were 136 approvals in 2021, 143 in 2020 and 134 in 2019 announced by the end of August.