Early signs of side effects prompt Novartis to stop dosing in phase IIb Huntington’s study

As Novartis AG works to streamline the company and finalized a long-considered plan to separate its Sandoz Inc. business by creating a standalone company, it temporarily stopped dosing in a study of branaplam for treating Huntington’s disease. Several findings from the phase IIb study suggested the presence of peripheral neuropathy in some participants. An independent data monitoring committee recommended the dosing halt but fell short of recommending the study be terminated. The VIBRANT-HD steering committee agreed with the committee’s recommendation.