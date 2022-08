Lee’s Pharm acquires lucinactant from Windtree in $78.9M deal

Lee’s Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. and its affiliate, Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd., expanded their rights to lucinactant Surfaxin, lyophilized lucinactant Surfaxin LS and Aerosurf from Windtree Therapeutics Inc. in a $78.9 million global license deal to develop and commercialize the candidates for the treatment of preterm infants with respiratory distress syndrome and other potential indications.