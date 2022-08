Moderna lawyers up against Pfizer-Biontech in COVID-19 patent dispute

Three of the biggest COVID-19 vaccine developers are heading into a legal battle. Moderna Inc. said it has filed lawsuits alleging the Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE Comirnaty vaccine infringes patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016 that cover its mRNA technology. Pfizer and Biontech “unlawfully” copied the technology without permission, according to Moderna.