Draper helps US military battle biothreats with organ-on-a-chip

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc. has joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to screen pathogens, toxins and diseases using its high-throughput organ-chip devices. As part of a concerted effort to develop new medical countermeasures against biological and chemical threats, organs-on-a-chip provide directly applicable insights into human responses and enable testing on organs developed from a diverse pool of live donors prior to human trials.