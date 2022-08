FDA clears Insulet’s Omnipod 5 tubeless ‘artificial pancreas’ for children as young as 2

Insulet Corp. got the U.S. FDA’s nod to extend use of its Omnipod 5 automated insulin pump to children aged 2 years and up with type 1 diabetes. The expanded indication, just seven months after FDA cleared Omnipod 5 for patients 6 years and older, represents the first time a tubeless automated insulin delivery (AID) system has been authorized for use in children this young.