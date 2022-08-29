European Society of Cardiology 2022

Medtronic scores win for extravascular leads in study of defibrillator

The use of leads for cardiac electrophysiology devices has proven nothing short of controversial in the past, usually an artifact of efforts to craft ever-skinnier leads that won’t disrupt the blood vessels into which they are placed. Dublin-based Medtronic plc is working to avoid these problems with leads without sacrificing the advantages of leads via its EV ICD system, which soundly passed the test in a study presented at this year’s edition of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) annual scientific sessions.