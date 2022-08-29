European Society of Cardiology 2022

AI software beats physician in test of interpretation of ultrasound for LVEF

There may be those who believe that artificial intelligence (AI) is suffering from overexposure in the media, but these software algorithms are nonetheless challenging medical professionals in their use of medical diagnostics. A new study showed that an AI algorithm not only bested the sonographer in interpretation of whether cardiac ultrasound was indicative of left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), but also that the results were sufficiently vigorous that the reviewing cardiologist couldn’t distinguish between the sonographer’s interpretations and those provided by the algorithm.