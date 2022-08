Skin deep: Sirnaomics posts 100% complete responses in phase II basal cell carcinoma study

Sirnaomics Ltd. went five for five in its study of treating cutaneous basal cell carcinoma. Five of five patients in a cohort of the open-label, dose-escalation phase II study of STP-705, composed of two sIRNA oligonucleotides targeting transforming growth factor beta 1 and cyclooxygenase-2, had a 100% complete response.