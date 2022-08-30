European Society of Cardiology 2022

Study boosts potential of smartphones to screen for atrial fibrillation

Medical science has been experimenting with smart devices for several years to determine whether these products can detect circulatory system diseases, and a study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC 2022) seems to strongly suggest that the answer is a resounding yes. The eBRAVE-AF study of more than 5,500 enrollees of middle age or older demonstrated the ability of a smartphone camera and a downloadable app to at beat conventional screening for atrial fibrillation (AF), a finding that could save lives and boost the prospects of device makers in the digital health space.