Ordinary skill problem overwhelms Best Medical in patent dispute with Elekta

It’s not always obvious whether a claim found in a patent is obvious to a “person having ordinary skill” while the patent is still in prosecution, but that lack of clarity came back to bite Best Medical International Inc., of Springfield, Va. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has ruled that a patent for conformal radiotherapy held by Best included three claims that would have been obvious to this mythical person of ordinary skill, handing a win to Stockholm-based Elekta AB, maker of the Gamma Knife radiotherapy system.