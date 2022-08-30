It’s another setback for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Top-line data from the phase II SELECT study of vopratelimab combined with pimivalimab vs. pimivalimab alone missed its primary endpoint of mean tumor change when averaged over nine and 18 weeks. The clinical trial participants were immunotherapy naïve, immunotherapy TISvopra biomarker-selected, second line non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Jounce said it won’t move into registration studies and will re-evaluate the program in coming months. Vopratelimab, an inducible co-stimulator agonist, stumbled in November 2020 during an open-label phase II when it was combined with Bristol Myers Squibb Co.'s Yervoy (ipilimumab) in patients with NSCLC previously treated with a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor. The Cambridge, Mass.-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:JNCE) took the news hard, with shares sagging 18% at midday to about $3.50 each.

Neurocrine seeks UK foothold with £48.3M Diurnal buy

In pursuit of "an opportunity to accelerate the establishment of clinical development and commercial capabilities in the U.K.," Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. said it will buy Diurnal Group plc for about £48.3 million (US$56.5 million). Cardiff, U.K.-based Diurnal is a specialty pharma developing hormone therapies for rare and chronic endocrine conditions. The all-cash transaction represented a 144% premium of to the Aug. 26 closing price of Diurnal shares.

Astrivax draws €30M for plasmid DNA vaccine platform, with initial work on yellow fever virus

Astrivax BV has raised €30 million (US$30.1 million) in a seed round to take forward the development of a novel vaccine technology that combines a plasmid vector with a replication-competent virus. The funding will enable the company to progress its lead yellow fever virus vaccine into the clinic over the next 18 months to validate the platform, followed by rabies and chronic hepatitis B vaccines. The technology promises to deliver on the long-anticipated advantages of plasmid DNA vaccines in terms of ease of manufacture and thermostability, whilst overcoming their previous shortcomings in eliciting effective immune responses.

Australia’s Advancell closes AU$18M series B round to take alpha-emitting radiotherapy to the clinic

Australian radiopharmaceutical company Advancell Co. Ltd. closed an AU$18 million (US$12.4 million) series B round that will take its lead targeted alpha-emitting radiotherapy, ADVC-001, for metastatic prostate cancer to the clinic by the end of 2022. What sets the company apart is that it makes its own isotopes, Advancell founder and CEO Andrew Adamovich told BioWorld. Most radiopharma companies have targeting molecules that go to specific targets, such as prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), but very few can make the isotope, “which is the bomb that results in cell death,” he said.

Taking aim at TRD, PTSD and more, psychedelic researchers march on

The evolving space of psychedelic drug discovery continues to make strides forward in such indications as treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wall Street is watching the regulatory landscape closely. Two names prominent in the field are Compass Pathways plc and GH Research plc.

China agrees to ground-leveling PCAOB inspections

For the first time since they’ve had access to U.S. capital, biopharma and med-tech companies based in China and Hong Kong may have to follow the same accountability standards as U.S. companies trying to raise funding through U.S. markets. An agreement signed last week by the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and Chinese authorities marks the first step in leveling the playing field for China-based companies and protecting U.S. investors. “For more than 15 years, authorities in China have impeded hundreds of their publicly traded companies from fully complying with U.S. law. This is unacceptable,” SEC Commissioner Jaime Lizárraga said in welcoming the agreement to end that unfair advantage. The agreement includes detailed and specific commitments from China to allow PCAOB inspections and investigations that meet U.S. standards. But as SEC Chair Gary Gensler said, “The proof will be in the pudding.”

