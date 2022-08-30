Neurocrine seeks UK foothold with £48.3M Diurnal buy

In pursuit of "an opportunity to accelerate the establishment of clinical development and commercial capabilities in the U.K.," Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. said it will buy Diurnal Group plc for about £48.3 million (US$56.5 million). Cardiff, U.K.-based Diurnal is a specialty pharma developing hormone therapies for rare and chronic endocrine conditions. The all-cash transaction represented a 144% premium of the Aug. 26 closing price of Diurnal shares (LSE:DNL). Shares closed 134.7% higher Aug. 30 at £26.40.