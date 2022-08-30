Toad you so: Advocates of psychedelic research find vindication

In the steadily heating-up psychedelics space, Wall Street is closely watching a number of players, among them Compass Pathways plc, which has slated an R&D update for Oct. 12. The check-in could provide guidance for investors on how the FDA regards COMP-360, the firm’s oral psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). It could also help observers guess about the fate of pipeline prospects in the hands of others, including GH Research plc, advancing a would-be TRD fix derived from dried venom secreted by the Bufo alvarius toad.