FDA clears Sanofi’s Xenpozyme for rare disease ASMD

Five months after winning its first approval in Japan, Sanofi SA’s enzyme replacement therapy, Xenpozyme (olipudase alfa), earned a U.S. FDA nod for use in pediatric and adult patients with acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD), becoming the first medication designed to treat symptoms not related to the central nervous system.