Zynteglo’s US approval sparks call for reimbursement reform in Europe after Bluebird’s walkout

Access to advanced therapies proved to be a major talking point at a conference in London, following the U.S. approval of Bluebird Bio Inc.’s Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel) cell-based gene therapy for beta thalassemia and its $2.8 million price tag. Regulators in Europe backed Zynteglo in 2019 but Bluebird opted to withdraw the therapy in 2021 after deciding that the complex thicket of pricing bodies in Europe was too difficult to negotiate.