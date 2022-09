Brim Biotech announces $18M raise to advance dry eye drug to phase III

Taiwan’s Brim Biotechnology Inc. announced a capital raise of $18 million to advance its lead candidate, regenerative peptide therapy BRM-421, to phase III trials for dry eye syndrome. It’s designed to offer relief from dry eye symptoms by stimulating proliferation and differentiation of stem cells to repair damage to the cornea. “Our goal is restoration and repair of the damage caused by DES,” said Brim founder and CEO Haishan Jang.