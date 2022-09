EMCHD 2022

Researchers develop novel mouse model of rapidly progressing lethal C3 glomerulopathy

Researchers from Kira Pharmaceuticals LLC and University of Pennsylvania have developed a novel mouse model of rapidly progressing lethal C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), with the aim of assessing whether inhibition of proximal alternative pathway (AP) complement components such as factor D (FD) may be more efficacious than C5 inhibition for the treatment of C3G.